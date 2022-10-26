HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-27-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

PUMPKIN SCULPTING – 5 – 8 p.m. Learn to sculpt your pumpkins for this Halloween with Ian McWeeney of the Community Arts Network of Oneonta and Huntington Memorial Library. Open to all aged 16+ unless accompanied by an adult. Held at The Studio at CANO, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit canoneonta.org/the-studio

ART IN THE DARK – 6:30, 7:30 & 8:30 p.m. Tour museums galleries of folk & fine art by Lantern Light with guides. Learn some of the mysterious, melancholy, untold stories behind the pieces & discover secrets with ultra-violet light. Cost, $16/non-member. Pre-registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

TOBACCO FREE – 7 p.m. Tobacco Free Communities & Oneonta’s Center for Racial Justice and Inclusive Excellence will be screening the film ‘Black Lives/Black Lungs’ about the marketing campaign in the 1950s that caused the percent of Black smokers to jump from just 5% to 90% today. Screening will be followed by a discussion of the death toll and how this has become a racial justice issue. Lee Hall, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 376-7910 or visit gotobaccofreedos.org/join-us-for-a-screening-of-black-lives-black-lungs-on-october-27/

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Enjoy presentation by poets Sara Cahill Marron & Indran Amirthanayagam. Free, suggested donation $3. Registration required. Presented online by Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, Treadwell. 607-829-5055 or visit facebook.com/brighthp/

BEEKEEPING – 7 – 9 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Leatherstocking Beekeepers Association open to all to learn about beekeeping and share their experiences. Hosted at The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Visit leatherstockingbeekeepers.com