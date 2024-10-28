HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

Horror at the Yager Museum

HALLOWEEN—5-7 p.m. “The Horror in the Museum 2024.” Spooky stories and refreshments. Free, open to the public. Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Whaupaunaucau State Forest, Norwich. Contact hike leader Loretta Brady at (917) 497-0446 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is ham with scalloped potatoes, broccoli and fruit cocktail. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

HALLOWEEN—4:30 p.m.; rally at 4 p.m. “Unadilla Pet Costume Parade.” Fees apply. Benefit for Unadilla TNR program. Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/GoUnadillaNY

ART EXHIBIT—6 p.m. “Teen & Adult Art Collective.” Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

MEDITATE—6-7 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Held each Tuesday until Origin’s closes for the season. The Local Bird, 139 Main, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or visit https://meditateupstate.com/

HALLOWEEN—6:30 and 7:30 p.m. “Art in the Dark Tours.” Fees apply; reservations required. Also held 10/30. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

DOUBLE FEATURE—6:30 p.m. “Cannonsville Reservoir Public Program.” Screening of films “Indian Summer” and “Fall of Cannonsville.” Free, open to the public. Presented by the Unadilla Historical Association at the William Bauer Community Center, 246 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 643-6588 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064733256707

LIBRARY—7-8:30 p.m. “Silent Book Club.” Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

