HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-02-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

MUSIC DEMONSTRATION – 7 – 8:30 p.m. Join the Catskill Conservatory, the SUNY Oneonta Music Department, and the Oneonta Concert Association for presentation ‘North Indian Classical Music: The Spontaneity of Creation.’ Free, open to all. Room 212 (choir room), Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-3500 or visit oneontabulletin.wordpress.com

VOTE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Early voting is open for this years general election. Otsego County residents can vote on their schedule at either Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta or at Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. Visit otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for more information.

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. Hartwick College, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

FIGURE THIS – 6 – 9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

VETERANS INFO – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. All Veterans are invited for day of fun and information. Service organizations will be tabling to provide info on veterans services. There will also be games, door prizes, food, music, and more. Reservations encouraged. Elks Lodges, 104 River Street, Sidney. (607) 563-2175 or visit facebook.com/Sidney-Elks-Lodge-2175-530345034063239/

LITERATURE – 6 p.m. Listen to lecture ing the ‘Modern Classics: New Perspectives’ series. This week professor Howard Ashford presents ‘Boo Radley and Tony Robinson: A Tale of Disparate Justice’ in which he uses the classic novel ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ to examine the modern criminal justice system. Upstairs Ballroom, Cooperstown Village Library. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/