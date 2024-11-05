HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

‘Antigone’ Presented at Hartwick College

THEATRE—8 p.m. “Antigone.” Presented by the Hartwick College Theatre Arts Department. Lab Theatre, basement of Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/HartwickTheatre

CONSERVATION—9:30 a.m. “2024 Watershed Wednesdays: New York’s Statewide Reforestation Planning Effort Update” with JJ Käthe, NYS DEC resiliency planning coordinator. Presented online by Upper Susquehanna Coalition. Visit https://www.uppersusquehanna.org/usc/usc-resources/watershed-wednesdays/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything except priced jewelry. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

FAMILY—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Mom & Baby Yoga Workshop.” Also held 11/20. Clark Sports Center, 124, County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Fox Care Center, 1 Fox Care Drive, Oneonta. https://www.redcrossblood.org/

LIBRARY—Noon. “Lunch and Learn: New Library Resources—Kanopy and Creativebug.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of beef stew, dinner roll, coleslaw and pears. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GATHERING PLACE—1-3 p.m. “Sewing & Quilting Group.” All levels welcome; bring your sewing machine. Free to members. Also held 11/20. Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Route 7, Oneonta. (607) 2674732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

ART—4-5:30 p.m.”After School Art Program.” Open to teens aged 11-17. Fees apply; registration required. Continues Wednesdays through 11/20. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/kids-teens-art-classes

OPEN STUDIO—6-9 p.m. “Open Ceramics Studio & Slab Mugs.” Fees apply; registration required. Adults only, materials provided. Held Wednesdays through 11/27. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/the-studio

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

