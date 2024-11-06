HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Glimmerglass Film Days Film Festival Opens

FILM FEST—5:30-9 p.m. “Glimmerglass Film Days.” Featuring a combination of compelling independent films, filmmaker talks, art, books, parties, guided walks and collaborations with local businesses. Continues through 11/11. Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.facebook.com/glimfilmdays

WORKSHOP—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue: Awareness Course.” Fees apply; registration required. Continues 11/8. Madison County Cornell Cooperative Extension, 100 Eaton St. Morrisville. (315) 749-3486 or visit https://cnydfc.cce.cornell.edu/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Designed to promote school readiness, with stories, songs, activities and early literacy tips. Recommended ages: 3-5. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Family Story Time and Activities.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is cheese omelet with salsa, sausage, hash browns, muffin and a fruit cup. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Cookbook Potluck Club.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Estate Planning.” Trusts, wills and how to choose what is right for you. Presented by attorney Lauren Glynn. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—4 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Beyond the Classroom: Adjunct Art Faculty Exhibition.” On view through 12/14. Martin-Mullen Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/SUNYOneontaArtGalleries

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME NIGHT—5-9 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/goodgamesny

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

ARTS & CRAFTS—5:30-7 p.m. “Intro to Embroidery.” Beginner friendly; all materials provided. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

4-H PROGRAM—5:30-7 p.m. “4-H Information Night.” Presented by the Otsego County 4-H program. Free; pre-registration required. The Rowe House, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-2521 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/11/07/4-h-information-night-otsego-county-2024

GRIEF—6 p.m. “It’s OK to Not Be OK: Coping with Loss During the Holidays.” Presented by Helios Care. Free and open to the public. Bushel, 106 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/events/

GRANTS—6 p.m. Information Session on Delaware County Arts Grant. Presented by Roxbury Arts Group via Zoom. 607-326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/delaware-county-arts-grant-information-session-zoom-bglbp-4mh6l

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

THEATRE—8 p.m. “Antigone.” Presented by the Hartwick College Theatre Arts Department. Lab Theatre, basement of Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/HartwickTheatre

