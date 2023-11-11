HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Walk in the Woods with the Otsego Land Trust

GUIDED HIKE—2-4 p.m. “Trees as Unique & Complex Messengers.” Otsego Land Trust and SUNY Oneonta Biologist Dr. Sean Robinson leads this hike through a conservation easement protected forest. Free, open to public. Private property at 558 County Road 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://otsegolandtrust.org/events/guided-hike-trees-as-unique-complex-messengers

FILM DAYS—9:30 a.m. “Rutkoff Brunch: Let There Be Light.” Documentary feature film with brunch and Q&A with Peter Rutkoff. $30. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Painting with Hot Wax: An Exploration of Encaustics with Regina B. Quinn.” Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/encaustics-workshop/

FILM DAYS—Noon. “Confessions of a Good Samaritan.” Documentary feature on the people who choose to donate a kidney to a complete stranger, exploring the history and ethics of organ transplantation. $10 at the door. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

FILM DAYS—Noon. “Foragers.” Documentary feature on the politics of harvesting akkoub, the wild plant prized in Levantine cuisine, and the lengths authorities and citizens will go to to enforce or evade the law. $10 at the door. Louis C. Jones Center, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

VETERANS—1-3 p.m. “Oneonta Veterans Resource Fair.” Celebrate Veterans Day and learn about agencies that assist service members and their families in Otsego County. Followed by “Salute To Veterans Concert.” Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-4224 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

ART WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. “Storytelling & Illustration: A Children’s Book Workshop.” Children aged 9-14 tour the “Frog and Toad and Other Friends” exhibit then write their own stories, pair them with drawings, and then bind their book by hand. $90/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FIBER ART—1-4 p.m. “Spin-In.” For local hand spinners of all levels. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

WALKING TOUR—1:30 p.m. “Walking Tour: Messages in Paint, Wood and Stone.” Explore Cooperstown’s architectural landscape with Dr. Cindy Falk. Part of the Glimmerglass Film Days festival. Meet in front of Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

THESPIANS—2 p.m. “The SpongeBob Musical.” Tickets, $12. NJ Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org/

THEATRE—2 p.m. “All in the Timing.” $5 general admission. Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

THEATER—2 p.m. “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. $20 general admission. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

FILM DAYS—2:30 p.m. “Umberto Eco: A Library of the World.” Tickets, $10 at the door. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

POTLUCK—3-6 p.m. “Whole Food Plant-Based Community Potluck.” Crumhorn Coffee, 2515 State Highway 28, Oneonta. (607) 267-4647 or visit https://www.facebook.com/crumhorncoffeehouse

VETERANS—3 p.m. “A Tribute To Veterans” by the Oneonta Community Concert Band. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

FILM DAYS—3:15 p.m. “Afire.” Tickets, $10 at-the-door. Louis C. Jones Center, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

FILM DAYS—4 p.m. “Film Days Trivia.” Test your knowledge of film and the Film Days festival with Film Days Programmer Joey Katz hosting. Free. Cash bar. Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, 73 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

ARTIST TALK—4:30-5:15 p.m. “Future Memory: Meet The Artists.” Megan Adams Irving, Ava Fedorov and Ashley Norwood Cooper discuss works on display in the “Future Memory” exhibit, offering a different perspective on the 2023 Glimmerglass Film Days theme, “Messengers.” The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

FILM DAYS—5:30 p.m. “The Cow Who Sang A Song Into The Future.” Narrative feature film. Tickets, $10 at the door. Grandstand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

FILM DAYS—7:45 p.m. “Scrap.” Documentary feature and post-screening Q&A with filmmaker Stacey Tenenbaum. Tickets, $15. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/