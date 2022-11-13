HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-14-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

GARDEN CLUB – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy refreshments before the presentation at 7 with Michelle Peters from Ambiance Florist of Albany. Peters will share useful tips on how to use available seasonal flowers and other nature’s offerings to enhance our holiday tables and homes. Created arrangements will be up for raffle for $5 per ticket. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

BE AN ANGEL – The Angel Tree Program has returned. The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details