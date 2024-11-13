HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Install Birdhouses with

the Otsego Land Trust

VOLUNTEER—1-4 p.m. “Volunteer To Install Birdhouses!” Otsego Land Trust. Continues 11/15. Parslow Road Preserve, 127 Parslow Road, Hartwick. (607) 547-2366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoLandTrust

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Presented by instructor Carol Thompson. Free, open to all ages. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

WORKSHOP—9:30 a.m. & 6 p.m. “Cricut Workshop: Adding Music to Your Projects.” Fees apply; registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. to noon. “One-on-One Libby Setups.” Register for 30-minute time slots. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. Outdoor Mindful Walk with Stephanie. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Diabetes Prevention.” Presented by Carleen Henderson. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

POTTERY—10 a.m. “Surface Texture Exploration with Jasmine.” 4-week course held Thursdays through 12/12. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://smithyarts.org/classes-workshops

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Family Story Time and Activities.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

FRIENDSGIVING—11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Potluck, raffle and more. Includes gentle stretch at 11 a.m. and potluck at 12:15. Free; registration required. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554173025782

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is hamburger cabbage casserole, green beans, cauliflower and apple brown Betty. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. SUNY Oneonta Waterfront Cafe, 116 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Genealogy. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

ARTS & CRAFTS—1 p.m. “Fall Wreath.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Resume Support.” One-on-one assistance in drafting, organizing and polishing a resume. Held second Thursday of each month. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

LIBRARY—4 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 13-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SUSPENDED THROUGH SPRING – PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME NIGHT—5-9 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/goodgamesny

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. The theme this week is “What’s Your Super Power?” Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Food Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

THEATRE—7 p.m. Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins, Jr.” Tickets required. Also showing 11/15 and 11/16. Richfield Springs Central School auditorium, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 or visit https://www.richfieldcsd.org/

4-H PROGRAM—7 p.m. “4-H Information Night.” Presented by the Otsego County 4-H Program. Free; pre-registration required. Cornell Cooperative Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/11/07/4-h-information-night-otsego-county-2024

THEATER—7 p.m. CCS Thespians Fall Musical—“James and the Giant Peach.” Also showing 11/15, 11/16 and at 2 p.m. on 11/17. Cooperstown High School auditorium, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org/

LITERATURE—7 p.m. “Word Thursdays.” Readings by writers Megan Merchant and Luke Johnson. Held online via Zoom and Facebook Live. Suggested donation appreciated. Bright Hill Press, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Presented by the SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department with the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. Also showing 11/15, 11/16 and 2 p.m. matinee on 11/17. SUNY Oneonta, 106 Fine Arts Center, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR