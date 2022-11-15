HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-16-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

MOUNTAIN CLUB MEETING – 6 p.m. Bring a dish to pass and enjoy dinner with friends followed by presentation on the monitoring of terrestrial invasive species. Focus will be on monitoring for the Hemlock Wooly Adelgid. A hike to apply what is learned will be held 11/29. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/SusquehannaADK

BE AN ANGEL – The Angel Tree Program has returned. The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. 101 C Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

FIGURE THIS – 6 – 9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

BUSINESS – 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Free webinar to discuss the advantages of OneDrive for Business and Microsoft 365. Registration required. Presented by SCORE Buffalo Niagara. Visit buffaloniagara.score.org/buffaloworkshops for info.

THRIFT SHOP – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop in to support Helios Care and get 1/2 off everything in the shop. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 261 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5335 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice/