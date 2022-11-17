HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-18-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

AUDUBON PRESENTATION – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy presentation from Rick Bunting, local photographer & naturalist extraordinaire titled ‘Got Cavities.’ The presentation is a compilation of local photos about local cavity nesting bird species and the family lives they create. Free, open to the public. Refreshments available. No recording will be provided. Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society at Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 397-3815 or visit doas.us/got-cavities-an-evening-with-rick-bunting/

BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road, Cooperstown. Register at redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30 – 6:30 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. Bassett Hall, 1 Atwell, Cooperstown. Register at redcrossblood.org

BE AN ANGEL – The Angel Tree Program has returned. The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. All are invited to walk on the gym floor & track with friends old & new while listening to music from the 60s & 70s. Free to those aged 62+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit clarksportscenter.com

NATURE GROUP —Noon – 2 p.m. The community is invited to explore the area around Mud Lake. Program is open to all, great for homeschoolers to get together and learn about nature. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Held in Robert Riddell State Park, Davenport. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/occa-homeschool-nature-group-2/

HAM DINNER—4 – 6 p.m. Enjoy dinner of Ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, rolls, and brownies. Reservations appreciated. Proceeds go to the Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Hartwick Food Bank. Cost, $12/dinner. Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Highway 28, Hartwick Seminary. (607) 432-6852.