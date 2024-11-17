Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Choir Concert At Hartwick College

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Hartwick College Choir Concert.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness.” Held each Monday in the Community Room. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ARTS & CRAFTS—10 a.m. to noon. “Reed Basket Making.” Fees apply; registration required. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/  

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Alzheimer’s Support Group.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (during lunch) “One on One Tech Support.” Held each third Monday of the month with Eric Camier. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, dill carrots and a fruit cocktail. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Beginner Tai Chi for Arthritis.” Held each Monday and Thursday in studio 2. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Conversation and Cookies.” Featuring Brian McMurray, identifying various objects, discussing their value and if it’s worth keeping. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—1-3 p.m. “Tech Help.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. “Free Rabies Clinics.” Bring pets’ previous rabies certificates for the three-year booster. First come, first served. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://www.sqspca.org/news-events/

ARTS & CRAFTS—4-6 p.m. “Watercolor.” All levels welcome. Fees apply; registration required. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/   

YOGA—6 p.m. “Hatha Flow Yoga.” Held Mondays. Fees apply; registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

