HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-20-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

AUTUMN CONCERT—3 p.m. The Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble presents their Fall Concert. The theme is “Diversions” and will be conducted by Andrew Pease and Amy Hoxie. Free, open to the public. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit catskillwinds.com

BE AN ANGEL – The Angel Tree Program has returned. The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

HOLIDAY BAZAAR—Noon-2 p.m. Super Heroes Humane Society host fun bazaar featuring Sterling, Gemstone, Vintage & Costume Jewelry; Christmas Decorations, Collectibles, Plants, Furniture & Misc items. Also includes 20+ RAFFLES of baskets, pottery, & a Brand new Women’s bike & Hello Kitty Sewing machine!!! Find fun gifts for friends, family, and maybe yourself too. Held at 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit facebook.com/superheroeshs

TREE OF LIGHTS – 2 p.m. Celebrate life this year in a positive and uplifting way. Ceremony will include music, refreshments, readings, remarks, and more. The community is invited to purchase a personalized ornament to help decorate the tree, which will be lit on the 20th and stay lit ‘til after January 1. Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta. (607) 431-6773 or visit cahpc.org/events/tree-lights

SUNDAY SPEAKER —3 p.m. Friends of the Village Library present author Sheena Mason, PhD discussing her new book “Theory of Racelessness: A Case for Antirace(ism).” Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

MUSIC – 3 p.m. Enjoy performance by celebrated chamber music trio, the Neave Trio, performing on the piano, violin, & cello. Suggested donation, $12/adult. Reservation recommended, masks required. Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford at the Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main Street, Stamford. (518) 918-8003 or visit friendsmusic.org

REMEMBRANCE—4 p.m. Join the Otsego Pride Alliance to honor the lives of the transgender people who lost their lives in 2022 to violence and transphobia. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or visit facebook.com/otsegopride/

SENIOR PET BINGO – 6 – 8 p.m. Celebrate Senior Pet awareness month with the Super Heroes Humane Society. Play Bingo for fun prizes and bid on cat/dog themed gift baskets. Admission, $10 minimum food or beverage purchase. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-0035 or visit facebook.com/RootsBrewingCompany