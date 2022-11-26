HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-27-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

VISIT WITH SANTA—Noon-2 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wishlist and get picture with your pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/cooperstownchamber.

CLOTHING SWAP—11 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring in your clean, gently used clothing & accessories to exchange with the community and refresh your wardrobe. First dibs this year will be going to recently arrived asylees Maria & Boris, dissident medical doctors from Russia. Bushel Collective, 106 Main Street, Delhi. info@bushelcollective.org or visit bushelcollective.org/events/clothing-swap-8/

HISTORY—2 p.m. Join the Town of Maryland Historical Society for meeting and presentation on the history, expansion and future of the Worcester-Schenevus Library by Diane Addesso, president of the Library. Held at American Vets Club, 16 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-9343.