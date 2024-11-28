HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Santa Arrives in Cooperstown

HOLIDAYS—4 p.m. “Santa’s Arrival Night Parade.” Presented by the Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee. Main Street to Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/cooptownchristmas/

FUNDRAISER—All day. “Tractor Supply 4-H Paper Clover Campaign.” Support 4-H programs, activities and scholarships. Continues through 12/15. Tractor Supply, 6396 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 431-9791 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/10/06/tractor-supply-4-h-paper-clover-campaign

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Free Santa Letter Writing Station.” Continues 11/30. House of Consignment, 214 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-2827 or visit https://www.facebook.com/shophouseofconsignmentNY

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class presented by instructor Kris Anne Eignor. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. “Chilling, Chatting & Coffee.” Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Kinney-Memorial-Library-100064331334318/

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through third grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Day After Thanksgiving Hike.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Table Rock Trails, West Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/day-after-thanksgiving-hike

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5:30 p.m. Unadilla Fire Department, 77 Clifton Street, Unadilla. www.RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

HOLIDAYS—4:30-7 p.m. “Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show.” Tickets required. Held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 12/29. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.fenimorefarm.org/

HOLIDAYS—5 p.m. Visit with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

