HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1

Schoolhouse Christmas in Middlefield

HOLIDAYS—1-4 p.m. “Christmas at the Schoolhouse.” Middlefield School House, 3698 County Highway 35, Middlefield. https://www.facebook.com/groups/764019071861759

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

HOLIDAYS—Noon to 2 p.m. Visit with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

ARTS & CRAFTS—1-4 p.m. “Nip & Sip Mosaic Tree Workshop.” Presented by Wendy Reich of Don’t Tell Stella Designs. Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective

HOLIDAYS—1-4 p.m. “Elf on the Shelf at the Roller Rink.” Fees apply. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Asiya Korepanova, Piano and Organ.” Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford. Free chamber music concert featuring works by Bach, Franck, Chopin and Rachmaninoff. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. https://friendsmusic.org/

YOGA—3:30-5 p.m. “Restorative Yoga Class by Candlelight.” Fees apply. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/208884682520136/user/100000467045003/

HOLIDAYS—4:30-7 p.m. “Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show.” Tickets required. Held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 12/29. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.fenimorefarm.org/

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Oneonta Kirtan.” Held each first Sunday. Yoga Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1570299106866182/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR