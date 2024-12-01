HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

Make Your Own Christmas Cards

HOLIDAYS—1 p.m. “Christmas Card Making.” Registration required; suggested donations apply. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Presented by instructor Carol Thompson. Free, open to all ages. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness.” Held in the Community Room each Monday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—10:30-11:30 a.m. “One-on-One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using a personal device, from iphones to tablets. Held each first Monday of the month with Debra Miller. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Beginner Tai Chi for Arthritis.” Held each Monday and Thursday in Studio 2. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SENIORS—2 p.m. “Movement Class with Erica Cruz.” Held Mondays and Wednesdays. Fees apply; registration required. The Gathering Place. 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

FOOD—4-6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Mobile Food Pantry.” Open to residents of Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District. Intake required. Bring reusable bags. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District, 597 County Road 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

ART—4-5:30 p.m. “After School Art Program.” Children aged 6-10. Held Mondays through 12/16. Fees apply; registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

YOGA—6 p.m. “Hatha Flow Yoga.” Held Mondays. Fees apply; registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

GARDEN CLUB—6:30 p.m. “Make and Take: Holiday Wreaths.” Presented by the Oneonta Garden Club. Fees apply; registration required. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “SUNY-Hartwick Orchestra Concert.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR