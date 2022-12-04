HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-05-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, December 5

BOOK DISCUSSION—1:30 p.m. Author Joanne Tubbs Kelly, an Oneonta Native, will be sign her book “Walking Him Home: Helping My Husband Die with Dignity” about her and her husband’s experience with receiving medical aid in dying in Colorado. All are invited for the potentially lively discussion. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Worcester Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane, Worcester. Register at redcrossblood.org

BE AN ANGEL – The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

WALKING CLUB—10:30-11:30 a.m. All are invited to walk on the gym floor and track with friends old and new while listening to music from the 60s & 70s. Free to those aged 62+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit clarksportscenter.com

FUNDRAISER—4-8 p.m. Order dinner from Panera Bread and mention the code FUND4U during your order to have 20% of your bill be donated to the Superheroes Humane Society. Panera Bread, Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23, Suite 24, Oneonta.

INTEREST MEETING—6 p.m. Members of the LGBTQ+ community are invited to discuss beginning a support group for the local LGBTQ+ community. Meeting is hybrid and cohosted by the Otsego Pride Alliance. Held at The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. Visit thetelegraphschool.org