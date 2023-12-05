HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

Sing For Science At

The Science Discovery Center

SCIENCE—2:30 p.m. “Sing for Science with the Science Discovery Center.” Live podcast recording featuring host Matt Whyte, musician Jeremy Wall (co-founder of the group Spyro Gyra) and scientist Holly Waterfield. They will discuss the band, Spyro Gyra, and the algae, Spirogyra, which has been blooming on Otsego Lake this summer. Tickets, $5. Hamblin Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

BLOOD DRIVE—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

BUSINESS—8:25 a.m. to noon. “Rural & Small Business Summit: Wellbeing, Retention, and Recruitment in Today’s Workforce.” Includes breakfast with seminars beginning at 9. Free, registration required. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or visit https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2023-smart-business-seminar-rural-small-business-summit-1099

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

KNEEDLECRAFT—10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together and work on knit, crochet or other fiber projects. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sidney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

HOLIDAY ART—3:30 p.m. “Kids and Teen Holiday Perler Bead Program.” Make fun holiday designs with Perler beads. Free. Classroom, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

ART WORKSHOP—6-7 p.m. Make pretty bead and wire jewelry to give or keep this holiday season. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/