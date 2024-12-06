HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Hartwick Holiday Celebrations

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Holidays in the Hamlet of Hartwick.” Holiday artisan fair, workshops, horse-drawn winter wagon ride, dinner at the Hartwick Fire Department and more. Hartwick. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100073433225530

HOLIDAYS—8 a.m. to noon. “Cooperstown PTA Holiday Market and Pancake Breakfast.” Pancakes, vendors, Santa, music, crafts, games, book fair, winter clothing exchange, hair tinsel and more. Fees apply for breakfast. Cooperstown Elementary School, 21 Walnut Street, Cooperstown. Cooppta@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownPTA/

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Christmas Bazaar.” Crafts, auction, decorations, bake sale and more. Gilbertsville Baptist Church, Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2993 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/gilbertsvilleny

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Holiday Craft Fair.” Benefit for the Schenevus Freshman Class of 2028. Schenevus Central School, 159 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-5881 or visit https://www.facebook.com/schenevuscsd

BENEFIT—9-11 a.m. “Pancake Breakfast with Santa: Benefit for ECS Class of 2026.” Edmeston Fire Auxiliary, 27 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8020 or visit https://www.facebook.com/EdmestonFire/

FOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Cooperstown FD Emergency Squad Annual Food Drive.” Fill the ambulance to support the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Seeking canned goods, peanut butter and jelly, pastas and sauces, and personal care items. Cooperstown Price Chopper, 113 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/michael.simons.5688

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Annual Holiday Artisans Market.” Continues through 12/8. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/

GARDEN CLUB—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Annual Holiday Greens Sale.” Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. Fresh arrangements, wreaths, sprays, baked goods, coffee, tea and hot apple cider available. Proceeds to beautify downtown Oneonta. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-100067969369937/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Holiday Artisan Pop-up Shop.” Featuring All the Perks Coffee Truck and Santa Claus. Creek Side Station, 3193 State Highway 205, Hartwick. (607) 293-6014 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CreekSideStationEvents/

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Holiday Market Pop-up at CANO.” Local and handmade gifts. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to noon. Santa arrives in Oneonta with a parade and cottage hours following (noon to 3 p.m.). Muller Plaza, Oneonta.

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend.” Festivities, handmade and local gifts, workshops, music, and merry making. Maps available from participating merchants. www.cherryvalley.com

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. “A Visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus.” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Cookies and Crafts.” Vendors selling crafts, treats and more. All welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Elves Day Out.” Free admission. Canajoharie Library and Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

• 11 a.m. Mrs. Claus Storytime

• 2 p.m. World Holiday Music with Cosby Gibson and Tom Staudle

• All day. Coloring station

WORKSHOP—10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “Introduction to Foundation Paper Piecing.” Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or visit https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets!”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Multiples.” Featuring never-before-seen works in ceramics, painting, stained glass and more. On view Saturdays through 1/25/25 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

WINTER—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Polar’s Express Dog Sled Rides with Santa!” Fees apply; registration required. Run by Dogs Training and Rehabilitation, 277 Stage Coach Road, Sharon Springs. (518) 620-3439 or visit https://www.facebook.com/runbydogs

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 5 p.m. Chicken and biscuit dinner. All dinners served in to-go containers. All donations will go toward new uniforms for Hartwick Fire Department Companies 1 & 2. Will also have donation boxes for the local food pantry and Toys for Tots. Hartwick Fire Department Co #1, 3008 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7741 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hartwickfireco1/

HOLIDAYS—Noon to 2 p.m. “Holidays in the Hamlet: Horse-drawn Winter Wagon Ride.” First come, first served. Town of Hartwick, 103 Town Drive Hartwick. (607) 293-8123 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TownofHartwick

HOLIDAY—1 p.m. “Gingerbread House Decorating.” Presented by Dottie Brodrick of the former Busy Bee Flower Shop. Suggested donation required. Proceeds benefit the Backpack Program at Morris Central School. Reservations required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

EARTH AND ME—1-2:30 p.m. “Inspired by Gaia: Poetry in Praise of Nature.” Presented by Gert Coleman and the Otsego County Conservation Association. RSVP required. Held at the Freight Wheel Café, 3097 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/earth-and-me-inspired-by-gaia-poetry-in-praise-of-nature

HOLIDAYS—1-3 p.m. “Santa’s Workshop.” Crafts, refreshments, pictures with Santa, more. Free, open to the public while supplies last. Springfield Fire Department, 5727 State Highway 20, East Springfield. https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldFireNY

ARTS & CRAFTS—1-3 p.m. “Paint n’ Sip.” Christmas/winter-themed painting with instructor Aja Correll. Fees apply; registration required. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, Strawberry Hall, 174 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

OPERA—1 p.m. “The Magic Flute.” Livesteam from the Metropolitan Opera House. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

FUNDRAISER—2-5 p.m. “Cherry Valley-Springfield FFA Paint and Snack Fundraiser.” Fees apply; registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553054257134

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

CONCERT—3 p.m. “The Festive Baroque.” Presented by the Catskill Choral Society, performing music of Delalande, Bach and Handel. Tickets required. Held at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://www.catskillchoralsociety.org/

HOLIDAYS—3-7 p.m. “Annual Holiday Market.” Meet the local artists and makers and find unique gifts. 354 Main Gallery, 354 Main Street, Otego. (917) 488-5631 or visit https://www.facebook.com/354Otego

CONCERT—3 p.m. “A Winter’s Tale.” Fenimore Chamber Orchestra. Featuring works by Vivaldi, Torelli, Asaka and more. Fees apply; tickets required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit fenimore-orchestra.org

HOLIDAYS—4:30-7 p.m. “Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show.” Tickets required. Held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 12/29. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.fenimorefarm.org/

HOLIDAYS—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Santa Claus at the Library.” Snacks, activities and the annual Santa visit. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

HOLIDAYS—5 p.m. “Christmas Tree Lighting.” Pictures with Santa, activities, cocoa and refreshments. West Edmeston Fire House, 156 County Highway 18C, West Edmeston. (315) 855-4404 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WestEdmestonVolunteerFireDept/

HOLIDAYS—6 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m. “15th Holiday Auction and Reception.” Free. Includes refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, courtesy of High Burl Brewery and Rustic Ridge Winery. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/

FUNDRAISER—6-8 p.m. “Small Town Big Band.” Benefit for the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Donations of packaged food, personal care items and money encouraged. Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, 73 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 282-4374 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstownbeverageexchange

WOMEN’S CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Red Tent Women’s Circle.” Create objects from Slavic winter tradition, share in the story circle and enjoy a potluck dinner. Fees apply. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Walk/drive through Santa’s village, featuring Santa’s hut, kissing bridge, hot cocoa bar, village bakery and candy shop, make your own ornament at the store, and more. Otsego County Fair, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

ARTS & CRAFTS—6-8 p.m. “Winter Wonderland Paint n’ Sip.” Presented by the Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Fees apply; registration required. Palette & Play Arcade, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

COMEDY—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “Stand Up Comedy Show.” Recommended 18+. Cash bar for 21+. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “The Nutcracker.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/10173588

