HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-08-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

HOLIDAY PARADE—5 p.m. Get into your holiday finery and welcome Santa Claus to Oneonta at the holiday parade. Followed by tree lighting and other holiday festivities. Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

ONEONTA TREE LIGHTING—5:30-7:30 p.m. Celebrate the lighting of the Onoenta Christmas Tree (at 6 p.m.). Includes horsedrawn carriage rides, Nutcraker Dancers in the windows of downtown businesses, and much more. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit destinationoneonta.com/holiday-fun

SANTA VISIT—5:30-7:30 p.m. Bring the kids to visit Santa and tell him what they want most this Christmas. Santa’s Cottage, Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit destinationoneonta.com/holiday-fun

BE AN ANGEL – The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

MINI JOB FAIR—4-6 p.m. Get together your resume, cover letter and professional attire for this job fair featuring several local employers. Held by the NY Department of Labor at The Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4800 ext. 125 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Free rabies vaccination from Dr. Hansen for cats, dogs, ferrets. All cats and dogs are required to be vaccinated. Bring your pet’s vaccine certificate for them to receive a booster. Provided by Otsego County Department of Health, at Hartwick Fire Dept. Co. #2, 4877 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/health_department/index.php