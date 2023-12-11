HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

Make a Christmas Tree Table Topper

with the Harris Memorial Library

WINTER CRAFT—10 a.m. “Decorative Christmas Tree Table Topper.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

BLOOD DRIVE—3-7 p.m. YMCA at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Story Time.” Suggested ages 0-2. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be Homer Folks/Table Rock, Oneonta. Contact hike leaders Jim Austin, (607) 437-5734, or visit https://susqadk.org/

KIDS ACTIVITIES—10-11 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” 1-hour program for toddlers and their families featuring story time, gallery tours, active play, and art projects. Included with museum admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

TAI CHI—11 a.m. to noon. Cost is 1 non-perishable food donation for the food pantry. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

GARDEN CLUB – 1 p.m. “Stepping Stones Workshop.” Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. $15. Registration required. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

VISIT SANTA—3-5 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.