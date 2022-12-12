HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-13-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

WRITING GROUP—6:30 p.m. Bring your notebooks, pens/pencils and be ready to share your writing in a supportive writing group. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

BE AN ANGEL – The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated, and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at The Susquehanna Greenway Trail, Silas Lane, Oneonta, with hike leaders Bill and Kathy Holmstrom. (607) 988-7180 or visit susqadk.org

VISIT WITH SANTA—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wish list. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. See facebook.com/cooperstownchamber.

SUPPORT GROUP—5:30 p.m. Free drop-in support group for community members aged 18+ to cope with grief and loss as facilitated by specifically trained staff. This is a safe space to understand the grief process, make sense of strong emotions and learn from other community members. Hosted by Helios Care at the First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 or visit www.helioscare.org