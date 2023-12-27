Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

Make New Year’s Eve Noise Makers

WINTER CRAFT—1 p.m. “New Year’s Eve Noise Makers and Paper Fortune Cookies.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 4 p.m. Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Suggested ages 0-5. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

OPEN TAI CHI—10:30-11:15 a.m. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through wonderland of holiday light displays in the Country Village and other areas. Tickets, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” 40+ light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. Free board game night, all ages welcomes. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.

TOASTMASTERS—6-7:30 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters Holiday Party. Attend in person or online. Includes holiday public speaking game. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

