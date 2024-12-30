HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

NEW YEAR’S EVE—5-8:30 p.m. “First Night New Year’s Eve Party.” Live music, children’s activities, Hill City Ice Queen and more. Presented by Hill City Celebrations at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

NEW YEAR—5 p.m. “Happy NYE Fireworks Display!” Hotdogs, small bonfire and fireworks at dark. Husky Park, 10 Park Avenue, Hartwick. (607) 293-8123 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TownofHartwick

NEW YEAR—7 p.m. to midnight. “New Year’s Eve Gala.” Music, games, raffle and more at this Black Tie event. Tickets required. Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 West Broadway, Oneonta. (607) 436-9136 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081899357309

DEADLINE—Last day for vendors to sign up to participate in Cooperstown Rotary’s Frosty Fling Artisan Fair, in conjunction with the Cooperstown Winter Carnival. https://www.facebook.com/cooperstownart/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall-Oneonta YMCA, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is roast turkey dinner, sweet potatoes, corn and tropical fruit. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

EXERCISE—11:45 a.m. Tai Chi led by certified instructor Wanda Hunt. Cost, donation of one non-perishable food item for the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Held each Tuesday unless otherwise posted. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

NEW YEAR—2-5 p.m. “Mini New Year’s Eve Party!” For families with littles. Admission fees apply. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

NEW YEAR –Windsor, NY presents fun alcohol-free night. Includes magician, crafts, local history, a portable planetarium and more. Free and open to the public. https://www.firstknight.org/

• 6 p.m. Chicken and Biscuit Dinner at The Lighthouse Community Church, 103 Main Street, Windsor. (607) 231-0712.

• 7 p.m. to midnight. Hotdogs with cheese and/or chili with Cub Scout Pack 68 in the Community House Parking lot, 107 Main Street, Windsor.

NEW YEAR—8 p.m. to 1 a.m. “The BIG New Year’s Eve Party!” Skate, party, watch the ball drop on the big screen. Admission fees apply. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR