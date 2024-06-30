HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 1

Oneonta Outlaws Play

at Damaschke Field

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Watertown Rapids. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Conference Room, FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Thursday from 6-9 p.m. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FOOD—4-6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Mobile Food Pantry.” Residents of the Cherry Valley-Springfield School District in need are invited to collect a selection of meats, dairy, fresh produce and other groceries. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Road 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

KICK-OFF—5:30 p.m. Summer Kick Off Concert featuring Tom Nitti. Free. Dinner available for purchase. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

DANCE—7 p.m. “Easy Line Dancing.” Low impact line dancing. Free. Held Mondays through September. Will move indoors if raining. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-5909.

