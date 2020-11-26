HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Adorn-A-Door Wreath Auction 11-27-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27

AUCTION – Noon. – 11/28, 4 p.m. Adorn-A-Door wreath festival/silent auction goes online. Place bids for wreaths by individuals & businesses, or enter the ‘Dinner’s On Us’ raffle. All proceeds go to Cooperstown Art Association. Visit www.cooperstownart.com/adorn-a-door.html for info.

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

THEATER – Hartwick College Theater Department presents ‘The Story of My Life.’ Available for streaming 11/27 through 12/4. Explore the simplicity of human need and the complexity of emotion beneath them with this THEA 490 Senior Thesis Production. Cost, $5. Presented by Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4923 or visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41538

THANKSGIVING – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Learn about Thanksgiving in the 1840s. Stroll through historic village to see the blacksmith crafting eating utensils, learn how food was cooked, stop at the Bump Tavern for traditional dessert. Masks required. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/stec_event/thanksgiving/0/