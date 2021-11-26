HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Adorn-A-Door Wreath Festival 11-27-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

CHRISTMAS – Be an Angel. Sign up to give the gift of Christmas to local families in need with this years Angel Tree Program. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details.

WREATH FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Stop by the place a bid on holiday wreaths created by community members and businesses. Will also include holiday raffle, silent auction, and holiday cheer. Fundraiser benefits the association and the Art Association Scholarship Fund. Cooperstown Art Asociation, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

SPRINGFIELD READS – 10 a.m. Springfield community members present stories of thankfulness (and even one about a donut) for the young people of Springfield. In collaboration with Hyde Hall. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visitlibraries.4cls.org/springfield/

THANKSGIVING – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk off the Thanksgiving meal with a stroll through the Historic Village. Visit the turkeys, see tools made at the blacksmith shop, and watch food be prepared on an open fire at the Lippitt Farm House. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/thanksgiving-at-the-farm/

VIRTUAL TOUR – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Get the family together to explore the exhibit ‘Believe in Yourself: What We Learned From Arthur.’ See original illustrations spanning the career of Marc Brown, the creator of the Arthur Adventure Book series which became the popular television show ‘Arthur.’ See his pencil drawings, learn about the storyboarding process, and see clips from an interview. Free, registration required. Suggested donation, $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

SUPPLY SWAP – Noon – 5 p.m. Drop off your unused art & craft supplies for artists to give them new life. Everything welcome from yarn to paints. The Art Dept., 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter