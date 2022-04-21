HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Alex Torres y su Orquesta Live At The Otesaga 04-22-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 22

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. The Cooperstown Concert Series presents Alex Torres y su Orquesta featuring the bands unique blend of Afro-Caribbean rhythms such as Salsa, Merengue, Cha-cha, Bomba, Plena and Latin Jazz. Tickets, $20/person. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-1812 or visit cooperstownconcertseries.org/alex-torres-y-su-orquesta-friday-april-22-2022-2/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 6 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

SENIOR MEALS – Noon. Seniors are invited to socialize and enjoy good food with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Enjoy Roast Pork dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy & more for lunch. Reservations required 24 hours in advance, Cost, $3.50/senior & $8.60/guest. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St., Oneonta. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

LIVE MUSIC – 7 – 10 p.m. Enjoy dinner and live music from Becca Frame & the Tall Boys. Natty Bumpo’s, 8 Hoffman Ln., Cooperstown. 607-322-4060 or visit www.facebook.com/nattybumppos