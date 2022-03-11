HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’ Streaming from The Met 03-12-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 12

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. View live performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week is the performance of ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’ an Opera within an Opera, the story portrays Ariadne after her first love Theseus abandons her on an island. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Briggs Hall, Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

OPEN HOUSE – Noon – 6 p.m. The Morris Fire Department invites the community down to see the equipment, mingle, watch demonstrations, get blood pressure screenings, more. Applications to join are available to those aged 16+. Refreshments available. Morris Fire House, 117 E. Main St., Morris. Visit www.facebook.com/otsegonyfirewire/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter