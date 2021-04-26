By: Larissa Ryan  04/26/2021  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Author Discussion At Arkell 04-27-21

 04/26/2021
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 27

Author Discussion At Arkell

AUTHOR TALK – 1 p.m. Enjoy reading and discussion with poet Moira Linehan for National Poetry Month. Her poems explore the lives of her ancestors as depicted in art, including Arkell’s own painting ‘Girl Crocheting’ by Edmund Tarbell. Free, registration required. Presented by Arkell Museum. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

