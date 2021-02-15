HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Baseball Author Discussion 02-16-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

AUTHOR SERIES – 2 p.m. Enjoy interview with author of ‘Billy Ball: Billy Martin and the Resurrection of the Oakland A’s’ Dale Tafoya with Bruce Markusen. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-Dale-Tafoya?date=0

FOOD WEBINAR – 2 – 3 p.m. Learn about food, recipes, and nutrition info you can use everyday. This week celebrate Susan B. Anthony’s Birthday. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 x120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/05/tuesdays-2

TAX PREPARATION – 6 – 9 p.m. Accounting students at Hartwick College partner with the IRS to help community members prepare their 2020 taxes. Free, appointments required. Hartwick College, Oneonta. vita@hartwick.edu

BOOK CLUB – 7 p.m. Read ‘Before The Coffee Gets Cold’ by Toshikazu Kawaguchi. Then discuss with the group. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/