HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Baseball Author Series Continues 05-13-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 13

AUTHOR SERIES – 2 p.m. Former All-Star Outfielder Dave Parker joins the author series to discuss his autobiography ‘Cobra: A Life of Baseball and Brotherhood.’ Free, registration required. Presented by Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-john-shea?date=0

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Enjoy open mic from area writers before listening to featured author. This week, winner of Bright Hill’s Full Length Poetry Contest V.P. Loggins will be launching his poetry collection ‘Wild Severance.’ Will include reading followed by Q&A session with editor Bertha Rogers. Suggested donation $3. Presented by Bright Hill Press & Literary Center. 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/