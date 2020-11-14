HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Benefit Auction For Oneonta History Center 11-15-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

GOHS BENEFIT AUCTION – Noon. The Greater Oneonta 14th annual auction goes online at www.32auctions.com/GOHSBenefitAuctionand continues to 5 p.m. 11/21. Find art, antiques, furniture, gift cards, more available. Many items on view at the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 for info or visit www.instagram.com/oneontahistoricalsociety/ to view items.

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

EAT LOCAL – Support local restaurants for the years ‘Restaurant Week.’ Participating restaurants offer a 2 course prix fixe for $20, more deals. Visit website for menu. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Visit otsegocc.com for info.

SUNDAY SERIES – 3 – 4 p.m. Friends of the Village Library presents discussion of ‘The Underground Railroad. A discussion of America’s long history of racial oppression, viewed through the lens of Colson Whitehead’s 2016 neo-slave narrative.’ Discussion led by Dr. George Hovis, Professor of English at SUNY Oneonta. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/