HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Bump In The Night Ghost Tour At Farmers’ Museum 10-16-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Explore historic village by lantern light and learn about the ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ Tours leave at half hour intervals to 8. For social distancing 8 people/tour. Reservation required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $17/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1534 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

CONSERVATION – 8 – 10 a.m. Tour Leatherstocking Golf Course with Superintendent Mike O’Neill. Learn about the greens, fairways, hazards to highlight practices he employs to manage runnoff, conserve water, limit pesticides & fertilizers on the course. Enjoy some spectacular views as well. Meet at Golf Course Maintenance Shop. Free, registration & face mask required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/hitting-the-links-leatherstocking-golf-course/ for info.

CELEBRATION – 6:30 p.m. Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society hosts online celebration of founding of their chapter. Will feature keynote address ‘Conservation Through the Lives of Common Loons’ and a bucket raffle. Donation of $25 is suggested. Registration required. Presented by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. 607-397-3815 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety

SCIENCE TRIVIA – 7 p.m. Compete for honor and bragging rights in this months 3 round trivia challenge. Topics include the Science of Autumn, Cooking Science, and Space: Are We Alone. Presented by A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/