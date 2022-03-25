HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Cabaret Concert 03-26-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 26

SYMPHONY – 7 p.m. The Catskill Symphony Orchestra presents their Cabaret fundraiser, featuring fun works from Strauss and Dvořák with guest star Mandy Harvey who is an award winning jazz and pop singer, songwriter and inspirational speaker. The program will be followed by the guest conductor competition to see who gets to wield the baton for Sousa’s ‘Stars & Stripes Forever.’ Health guidelines will be followed. Cost is $50/adult. SUNY Oneonta. Visit catskillsymphonyorchestra.org

THRIFT SHOP – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop by thrift shop and boutique to support Helios Care at $1 Bag Sale. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 261 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5335 or visit www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice/

OPEN HOUSE – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meet artists Elizabeth Nields and Marcus Villagran in the Midwinter Art Show, who will informally discuss their ceramic art and practices. Free admission. Midwinter Art show open through 4/5. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 315-941-9607 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

COMMUNITY COOKING – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All are invited for fun, collaborative cooking class to create a healthy & nutritious meal. Come and get cooking tips you can use in your own kitchen. Open to all aged 8+. Registration required. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension at SUNY Oneonta. 518-234-4303 ext. 120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/03/26/community-food-cooking-days

OPERA – NOON! View live performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week the Met presents the 5-act French version of Verdi’s epic opera ‘Don Carlos,’ a tragic story of doomed love among royalty set to the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

MOVIE – 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join Tobacco Free Communities for showing of the Oscar nominated film ‘A West Side Story.’ Will include prizes, snacks, and discussion of tobacco in film. Free, open to public. Film is rated PG-13. Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St., Sidney. Visit www.facebook.com/gotobaccofreedos

SNOMMEGANG – 2 – 6 p.m. The Snommegang International Beer Festival returns after the 2 year pandemic hiatus. Tickets, $50/person. Muller Plaza, Main St., Oneonta. 607-280-2900 or visit www.ommegang.com/events/snommegang-invitational-beer-festival-2022/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter