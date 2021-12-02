HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Candlelight Holiday Tour 12-03-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

CHRISTMAS – Be an Angel. Sign up to give the gift of Christmas to local families in need with this years Angel Tree Program. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details.

HOLIDAY TOUR – 3 – 8 p.m. Tour the historic village by lantern. See it dressed in its winter finery, learn about winter celebration including Christmas and how they were celebrated in Upstate New York in years past. Cost, $20/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/holiday-lantern-tours/2021-12-03/

SANTA – 4 – 6 p.m. Bring the kids and furry friends to visit with Santa and get some adorable holiday pictures with the pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

PREVIEW PARTY – 5 – 7 p.m. Stop in to get an early look at the holiday trees created by area businesses and individuals for the 2021 Festival of Trees. Production Room, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.destinationoneonta.com/calendar