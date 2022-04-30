HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: CANO Chili Bowl Cook-Off Returns 05-01-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 1

FUNDRAISER – Noon – 4 p.m. Stop by for Chili bowl cook-off & fundraiser. Featuring delicious chili & hand-decorated bowls. There will also be live music from Hanzolo, Jump the Shark, and the Mansion Jam Band. Help support our local artists. Wilber Mansion, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org

SHOOTING SPORTS – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop at the sports club to practice shooting with trap, skeet, or 5 stand sporting clays. Open to the public. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

PLANETARIUM SHOW – 2 & 4 p.m. The planetarium at SUNY Oneonta reopens for live shows after a 2 year break. Come enjoy a musical all about the Voyager Space Probes, the golden record they carry, the discoveries the scientists have made, and much more. Free, 26 seats available so registration is required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Visit www.eventbrite.com/o/science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215 to register.

COMEDY – 2 p.m. The Catskill Community Players presents the side splitting comedy ‘Rumors’ about an upscale party gone wrong and the farce as the guests try to get the story straight before more people arrive. Tickets, $20 general admission. Weiting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. 607-433-2089 or visit catskillplayers.org

CONDUCTORFEST – 3 p.m. Join the Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble for performance of classics, new works, and music from film and Broadway as conducted by 7 music teachers who play with the group. Free, open to the public. Donations gratefully accepted. Pandemic precautions will be observed. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-7085 or visit www.catskillwinds.com