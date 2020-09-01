HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Catskills Wooden Folk Art 09-02-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

ART EXHIBIT – 10 a.m. Showing ‘Folk Art In Wood’ exhibit of contemporary Catskill traditional artists. Presented by Catskills Folk Connection. On view through 10/15 by appointment only. Free. Hanford Mills Musuem, 51 Co. Rt. 12, East Meredith. 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org/folk-art-in-wood/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. FoxCare, 1 FoxCare Dr., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

CURATOR SPOTLIGHT – 2 p.m. Learn about the behind-the-scenes of the exhibit ‘Moe Berg: Big League Spy’ all about the unusual story of Morris Berg, featuring interview with Hall of Fame Curator. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-curator-spotlight-Moe-Berg?date=0 for info.