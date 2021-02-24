HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Celebrate Black History Month 02-25-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Celebrate Black History Month with area poets online. Opens with open mic, followed by presentation by award winning novelist Jeffrey Colvin. Presented by Bright Hill Press & Literary Center. 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

VOICES OF THE GAME – 10:30 a.m. Continue celebrating Black History Month with discussion with Players’ Alliance President, Curtis Granderson on his career and his role as the president of the Players Alliance to better the game and society. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-voices-of-the-game-curtis-granderson?date=0

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of ‘The Thaw Gallery of American Indian Art’ with manager of arts education Kevin Gray. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

CONSERVATION – 7 – 8 p.m. Learn about invasive & nuisance species in our area and how to deal with them on your own property with Program Director Jeff O’Handley. Free, registration required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/invaders-from-earth-an-introduction-to-invasive-species/

FUNDRAISER – 8 p.m. Enjoy performance by altcountry rock singer/songwriter Denny McCormick. Give-what-you-like event to support the Earlville Opera House. Stream live on www.facebook.com/EarlvilleOperaHouse