HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Celebrate Our Earth 04-23-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 23

CLEAN UP – 9 a.m. – Noon. Morris residents are invited to join the Butternut Valley Alliance, others, to show your love for our Earth and help clean up the local roadways and streams, donate to the food bank, more. Parking Lot, Morris Central School, 65 W. Main St., Morris. Visit www.butternutvalleyalliance.org

RECYCLING – Noon – 3 p.m. Celebrate Earth Day and recycle responsibly. Bring your hard to recycle items including rigid expanded polystyrene containers and packing material, natural wine corks, paper shredding for residents, a clothing and textile collection, and more. Participants will receive a coupon for 10% off at the Ommegang Tap House. Pre-registration required to avoid congestion. Brewery Ommegang, 656 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/earth-festival-drive-through-drop-off-recycling/

RECRUITNY – Local fire stations open their doors to the public to recruit community members to the local volunteer fire department. Visit with the:

• West Oneonta Fire Department, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. featuring tours, demos, Q&A. 2865 Co. Hwy. 8, West Oneonta. 607-432-1310

• Wells Bridge Vol. Fire Department, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Open House. 114 Co. Hwy. 4, Wells Bridge. 607-988-2542.

• Richfield Springs Vol. Fire Department, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. open house. 3026 St. Hwy. 20, Richfield Springs. 315-858-0863.

• Unadilla Fire Department, Hours TBD. Open house, come meet the members, see the equipment, more. 77 Clifton St., Unadilla. 607-369-9150.

• Worcester Hose Company Inc., 1 – 3 p.m. Open house with equipment displays, demonstration, and refreshments. 36 Church St., Worcester. 607-397-8032.

• Morris Fire Department, Noon – 4 p.m. Open house. 117 Main St., Morris. 607-263-5500.

BLOOD DRIVE – 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Burlington Flats Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Rd., Burlington Flats. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

OPEN HOUSE – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Enjoy free entry for everything from swimming to bowling and more. Learn about what comes with a membership. Coincides with the Outdoor Bike Rodeo from 9 a.m. – Noon. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800, ext. 0 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

EXHIBIT OPENING – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Explore new exhibit ‘Growing Tomorrows Farmers’ about the role of children on the farm from the 19th century to the present. Visitors will learn about new and legacy farmers who are changing the agricultural scene while growing local economies. On view through 10/30. Admission, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

PRINTING WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Learn how to create unique, handmade greeting cards to delight the family and friends at the Middlefield Printing Office. Registration limited to 6. Cost, $95/non-member, lunch & materials included. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/hot-frame-gardening/

ART CLASS – 1 – 3:30 p.m. Join the Arc Otsego for a Beginners Watercolor Class. Cost, $35/person or $60 for 2. Main View Pottery and More, 79 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-1890 or visit www.facebook.com/MainViewGallery/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

CELEBRATION – 8 – 10 p.m. Ring in Spring party featuring Hanzolo performing at the Upstate Bar & Grill, 5418 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown.