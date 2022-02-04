HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Celebrate the ice harvest 02-05-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

ICE HARVEST FEST – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Enjoy a traditional ice harvest featuring a chance to get on the ice and help saw away some blocks, ice carving, blacksmithing demonstrations, local exhibitors, more. Event depends on the thickness of the ice. The will not be a hot soup buffet this year due to the Pandemic. Check website for updates on ice conditions. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 Co. Hwy. 12, East Meredith. 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org

POSTPONED – BIRDING WORKSHOP – Postponed. Learn about ornithology, and how to identify birds for the great backyard bird count. Will use food to attract birds for observation, participants will bring home their own feeder. Cost, $8. Must register by 1/28. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 225 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/02/05/the-great-backyard-bird-county

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Get outside for some winter fun, gliding down a slope on a snow tube. Weather & staff dependent, call Friday for most up-to-date information. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 51, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

SMULLENS RACE – 11:30 a.m. Get out this winter for the Bob Smullens race, 5 or 10K through scenic Cooperstown. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. in Cooper Park. Cost is $20/adult. Begins on Main Street and ends at Cooper Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2022-smullens-5k10k-race/

BASEBALL SOCIETY – 1 – 3 p.m. The Society for American Baseball Research to meet and will feature authors Tony Morante (‘Baseball the New York Game – How the National Pastime Paralleled US History’) and Greg Klein (‘The Paper Tigers: The untold true story of how eight guys from the streets of Philadelphia became major league players for one day’), and former Chapter President/Cooperstown Mayor Jeff Katz will provide updates from the Friends of Doubleday field while founder/director of the Baseball Hall of Fame Rene LeRoux will provide updates on the museum and the new building. Free, open to the public. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 518-725-5565 or visit www.facebook.com/SABR-Cliff-Kachline-Chapter-Cooperstown-Upstate-NY-170892406290641/

PET PAINTING – 2 p.m. Paint your Pet Vibrantly for an afternoon with refreshments and prizes. Presented with The Krafty Palette. Registration require, space limited. Cost, $40/person. Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans, 160 Pony Farm Rd, Oneonta. 607-441-3227 or visit www.facebook.com/superheroesirj/

VALENTINES CRAFT SHOW – 5 p.m. Find gifts for that special someone this valentines day from local artisans and vendors. Southside Mall, Oneonta.