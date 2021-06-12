HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Concert for Flag Day 06-13-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 13

COMMUNITY CONCERT – 3 p.m. Oneonta Community Band returns with their first outdoor concert of the season. They will be performing patriotic tunes like the ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic,’ A Colonial Rhapsody’ and others, to celebrate Flag Day. Bring blankets, chairs and whatever else you need to be comfortable while you listen. The event will be held at the pavilion in Wilber Park in Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontacommunity-concertband for more information.

LAST CALL – Artists are invited to apply to show their art at the annual show ‘Art By The Lake’ held on the shores of Otsego Lake. This year the event will be held in person on August 21 at The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/news/abtl

ART TRAIL – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Explore the trails where professional and student artists of the Butternut Valley are showing their works. Reservations, masks required. Schoolhouse State Forest, New Lisbon. 917-364-0478 or visit www.butternutvalleyalliance.org

AUDITIONS – 2 p.m. Women between 25 & 55 are invited to audition for lead and supporting roles in October production of ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’ Presented by Stuff of Dreams Productions. Held at Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/GEStevensOneonta/