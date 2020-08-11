HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Conversation With Local Author 08-12-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

AUTHOR SERIES – 7 – 8 p.m. Join Zoom meeting with local author Alice Lichtenstein whose latest book ‘The Crime Of Being’ is nominated for a Pullitzer prize. Talk followed by Q&A session. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.

MINI LESSON – Noon. Take 10 minutes to learn a skill, craft, or lesson. This week, Thanksgiving Address with Mike Tarbell. Presented By The Iroquois Indian Museum. Visit www.facebook.com/iroquoismuseum/ for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

CONSERVATION – 2 – 3 p.m. Learn about invasive Japanese Knotweed, from its natural history to why it’s so good at taking over everything from roadsides to backyards. Free Zoom conference hosted by Otsego County Conservation Association. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/knot-your-ordinary-weed/ for info.