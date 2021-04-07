HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Cook-A-Long With Cornell Extension 04-08-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 8

COOK-A-LONG – 4:30 p.m. Join nutrition educator Kimberly for fun lesson on the ‘why’ & ‘how’ of eating healthy. Includes time for a cook-a-long dish. Free, registration required. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext. 120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/04/08/whats-for-dinner

SPRING DINNER – Deadline. Last day to make reservation for dinner of Roast Beef with all the trimmings to support local church. Take-out only, 100 reservations on a donation basis. Pick up April 16 at 5 p.m. Middlefield Baptist Church. Call 607-264-8042.

CURATOR SPOTLIGHT – 2 p.m. Celebrate anniversary of Hank Aaron’s 715th homerun. Features virtual experience ‘Hank Aaron: Chasing The Dream’ with president of exhibitions Erik Strohl. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-curator-spotlight-hank-aaron-chasing-the-dream?date=0

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Opens with open mic, followed by presentation by poet/novelist Fred Schneider, whose short fiction has appeared in Backpacker Magazine, Congo Lust, others. Presented by Bright Hill Press & Literary Center. 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

CONSERVATION – 7 p.m. Join the museum for discussion with Richard Kathmann and abstract landscape artist who focuses on the Catskills and Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture at Cornell University Joshua Cerra. Cerra is principle director of the Cornell Climate Change Garden. Presented by the Hanford Mills Museum, East Meredith. 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org/interactions