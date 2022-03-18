HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Cooperstown Concert Series presents Guitar Masters 03-19-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 19

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. The Cooperstown Concert Series presents a rare duo performance with guitar masters Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar performing a mix of original songs, contemporary, traditional blues and roots music. Tickets, $20/person. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-1812 or visit cooperstownconcertseries.org

FAMILY FUN – 9 a.m. – Noon. The whole family is invited for a fun morning of activities, crafts, and a snack around this weeks theme of Folk Tales. There’s fun for all ages. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

ST. PATTY’S DAY – Noon – 9 p.m. Celebrate St. Patrick and Ireland with Irish inspired brews, food, and live music all day from Rich Northrup to the Scattered Flurries. Red Shed Brewery, 709 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-731-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/redshedbrewing/

RUSSIAN HISTORY – 1 p.m. Lecture ‘After the Romanovs: Russian Exiles in Paris After the 1917 Revolution’ Presented by Dr. Helen Rappaport, discussing how the writers, poets, artists, academics, politicians, and others were forced into vastly different roles in their new lives. Free, registration required. Presented by the Russian History Museum, 1407 Robinson Rd., Jordanville. 315-858-2468 or visit www.russianhistorymuseum.org

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

LIVE MUSIC – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy dinner and music from the great American song-book as performed by Tommy Joy. Roma’s Ristorante, 25 Union St., Sidney. 607-563-8888

SENIOR PLAY – 7 p.m. CCS Junior Senior class presents ‘Puffs’ about 7 increasingly eventful years at a certain school of magic and magic. Cost, $5 at the door. Cooperstown Central School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org/article/682833?org=cooperstown-csd

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Orhpeus Theater presents production of ‘Newsies Jr.’ Set in turn of the century NYC the play follows the tale of newsboy Jack Kelly and his teenage gang ‘newsies’ as they fight big publishing, stand up for what’s right, and ‘seize the day.’ Cost, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/