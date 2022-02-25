HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Cooperstown Concert Series Returns to the Otesaga 02-26-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. The Cooperstown Concert Series presents a modern mashup of Traditional, Bluegrass, Folk, Country & Rock music performed by Nora Jane Stuthers. Tickets, $15/person. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-1812 or visit cooperstownconcertseries.org

SEED SWAP DAY – 9:30 a.m. – Noon. Rescheduled from 1/29. Bring seeds you’ve saved or leftover seed to exchange with local gardeners and discuss plans for the coming growing season. Goal is to conserve & promote crop diversity. Seeds not required, participation is free. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension in the Great Hall, St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 518-234-4303 ext. 124 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2018/01/27/national-seed-swap-day

FAMILY LITERACY – 10 – 11 a.m. Bring the kids for fun literacy based games, activities, snacks, crafts, and more around a theme of the week. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

WORKSHOP – 11 a.m. Join Christene Springle of Mountain Magic Healing Studio for fun 4 week tarot card workshop. Learn about The Fool’s Journey with its symbols, colors, creatures, and about your own intuition. Cost, $160 for 4-week program. Hosted by The Magic Box, 160 Main St., Oneonta. 607-376-7762 or visit www.facebook.com/MagicBox13820

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Get outside for some winter fun, gliding down a slope on a snow tube. Weather & staff dependent, call Friday for most up-to-date information. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 51, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

FENIMORE QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Last day to view this years creations from the Fenimore Quilt Club. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

ADVISORY GROUP – 1 p.m. Teens aged 12-18 are invited to join library group to advise on YA books to purchase, displays for the Teen Room, plan teen centric events, and more. Free food, community service hours for attending. Meeting will be held everyother week. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

COMEDY – 7:30 p.m. Bigger Dreams Productions presents ‘A Comedy of Tenors,’ the sequel to Ken Ludwig’s ‘Lend me a Tenor.’ Cost, $20/adult. Masks, proof of vaccination required. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org