HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘Cooperstown Reflects On Racism’ 09-23-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

COOPERSTOWN REFLECTS – 7 p.m. Join panel on Zoom to for ‘Cooperstown Reflects on Racism: History, Demographics, and Current Issues’ discussion with representatives from Oneonta NAACP, Cooperstown Graduate Program, Say Their Names exhibit, & Opportunities for Otsego. Presented by Cooperstown Village Library. Visit fovl.eventbrite.com to register.

COVID-19 TESTING – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Otsego County residents are invited for free rapid testing for Covid-19. Find out quick, help stop the spread. Pre-registration required. Foothills Performing Arts Center, 22 Market St., Oneonta. 607-547-4279.

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

HEATSMART – 6 p.m. Kick-off event on Zoom for Heatsmat Mohawk Valley to help business owner, residents lower heating bills, improve comfort, lower greenhouse gas emissions, more. Features congressman Paul Tonko (Dist. 20), others. Free, open to public. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/heat-smart-mohawk-valley-kick-off/ for info.

DIGITAL HELP – 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Call for aid with your little technical issues with phones, computers, more. Also get help with digital collection services Hoopla & Libby. Huntington Memorial Library. 607-386-1465 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/