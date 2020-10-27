HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Cooperstown Reflects Series ‘On Racism In Healthcare’ 10-28-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

COOPERSTOWN REFLECTS – 7 p.m. Join panel on Zoom to for ‘Cooperstown Reflects on Racism and Healthcare’ discussion with Reggie Knight, Spine Care Institute; Dr. Subashini Daniel, Attending Surgeon, Cardiac Surgery; Dr. Jim Dalton, Director of Medical Education, Bassett Healthcare; Vince Solomon, Psychiatric Social Worker; and Candice Shannon, Social Psychologist/Sociologist. Presented by Cooperstown Village Library. Visit fovl.eventbrite.com to register.

VOTE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Early Voting open. Meadows Office Complex, 140 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. Visit www.otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for info.

FLU VACCINATION – 8:20 – 11:20 a.m. Adults aged 18+ are invited to receive their annual flu shot. Cost, $40-$72 without insurance. For Bassett Patients only. Appointment required. Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Dr., Cooperstown. 607-547-7973 or visit www.bassett.org/news/bassett-healthcare-network-2020-flu-shot-clinics

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Springbrook, 103 Co. Hwy. 44, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

ART IN THE DARK – 6:30 p.m. Tour museums galleries of folk art & fine art by Lantern Light with guides. Learn some of the mysterious, melancholy, untold stories behind the pieces & discover secrets with ultra-violet light. Limited to 8/tour. Cost, $14/non-member. Masks, pre-registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

DIGITAL HELP – 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Call for aid with your little technical issues with phones, computers, more. Also get help with digital collection services Hoopla & Libby. Huntington Memorial Library. 607-386-1465 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/