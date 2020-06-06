HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Cooperstown To Protest Racism, Police Brutality 06-07-20

By: Larissa Ryan  06/06/2020  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for  SUNDAY, JUNE 7

Cooperstown To Protest

Racism, Police Brutality

PROTEST – 1 – 5 p.m. Come for a peaceful protest against the police violence that led to the death of George Floyd, raise money to support NAACP & ACLU. Be prepared to socially distance, wear your masks. Bring your friends, loved ones, and signs. All are welcome. Otsego County Courthouse, Cooperstown.

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org

