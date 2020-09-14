HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Discuss ‘Designated Hebrew’ Biography & Baseball History 09-15-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

BASEBALL AUTHOR – 2 p.m. Presentation on ‘Designated Hebrew’ presented by co-authors former New York Yankee Ron Blomberg and his biographer, Dan Schlossberg. Book chronicles Blomberg’s baseball story at a time when the sport was changing and his struggles during. Free, registration required. Presented by Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-dan-schlossberg-ron-bloomberg?date=0 for info.

ELECTIONS – Vote in your town and village elections.

COVID-19 TESTING – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Get free rapid testing for Covid-19. Pre-registration required. Oneonta Armory, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-547-4279.

SELF-CARE – 2 p.m. Facebook Live demonstration on how to make your own herbal sachets, learn about calming effects of scented herbs. Then stop by museum to pick-up a Take-Home kit. Presented by Arkell Museum. Visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar for info.

AUTHOR SERIES – 7 p.m. Listen to final author talk with Adriene Martini, current Board representative of D-12 of Otsego County and author of ‘Somebody’s Gotta Do It,’ a humorous memoir about a progressive woman who runs for very small-town elected office in a red county—and wins. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.